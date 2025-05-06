Contests
Newark Puts $9.3M into Upgrading Weequahic Golf Course

Face Lift!

Jim Mayhew
Weequahic Golf Course welcome gate

Weequahic Golf Course

Arlene J Ramsey

Essex County officials approved $9.3 million to transform Newark's Weequahic Golf Course, the largest investment ever made in the city's public golf spaces. While updating the century-old site, planners aim to maintain its status as a treasured city asset.

Built in 1913, the aging course needs critical fixes. City officials believe this investment will turn Newark into one of New Jersey's prime golf spots.

Management teams will install weather-resistant turf and modern drainage. Newark's mild climate gives it an edge over other Northeast venues for extended playing seasons.

"Golf tourism is a big help for Newark's growth," said James Rodriguez to NewsBreak.

The National Golf Foundation reports an $84 billion yearly impact from golf nationwide. By upgrading facilities for year-round play, Newark aims to boost its share of this market.

The Essex County Department of Parks manages public courses like Francis Byrne and Hendricks Field. These sites create both recreation spots and work opportunities for residents.

Local spending on golf has jumped 22% since 2020. When players flock to the links, nearby businesses, from cafes to shops, see more customers walk through their doors.

Youth programs at The First Tee of Essex County mix golf skills with character building. Such initiatives spark lasting interest in the sport across generations.

Small businesses tied to golf are thriving. This ripple effect strengthens the whole community as golf-related spending spreads through local shops and services.

Environmental care guides the renovation plans. Updates blend green practices with much-needed repairs to aging infrastructure.

