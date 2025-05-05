Contests
What You May Not Know About Cinco De Mayo

If you listen to the show each morning, you probably know that Cinco De Mayo is one of my favorite holidays. I don't think I have any Mexican ancestry, but…

Joel Katz
Cinco de Mayo. All the items necessary for a Mexican-themed chili feast sit on a wooden surface including a cauldron of chili (with ladle), a loaf of bread, a bowl of brown rice and chili, a bowl of chopped onions, a bowl of shredded cheese, a bottle of oil, a toy plastic football, a basket of dried flowers, a decorative sheaf of wheat, and some utensils and dishes.

(Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

If you listen to the show each morning, you probably know that Cinco De Mayo is one of my favorite holidays. I don’t think I have any Mexican ancestry, but that won’t stop our family from celebrating tonight.

My wife, Kathleen, today known as Catalina, will be preparing traditional Mexican dishes for friends and family at Casa de Katz. We’ll serve all the food you’d expect at a Cinco De Mayo celebration such as Tacos, enchiladas, burritos, quesadillas, refried beans, rice, and more.

What is Cinco De Mayo?

I think it’s important that if you’re going to celebrate something, you should know what it’s all about.

I asked a few co-workers if they knew what Cinco De Mayo celebrated, and some answered correctly. However, many said, “Mexican Independence Day,” and they answered incorrectly. Mexico's Independence Day is September 16th.

Cinco De Mayo is not the Mexican Independence Day. The day, which became a national holiday in 2005, celebrates Mexico’s victory over France in the “Battle of Puebla” in 1862.

Mexico winning the battle that was part of the Franco-Mexican War was significant, however, they did not win the war. Historians will confirm that the French eventually occupied Mexico City. This could be the origin of the saying, “You can win the battle, but lose the war.” However, it’s not.

According to Britannica.com, the idiom derives from King Pyrrhus of Epirus, who won two major battles against the Romans in the third century, but was eventually defeated.

Winning the “Battle of Puebla” in 1862 is the reason the traditional dish of Puebla, Arroz a la poblana is often considered the official holiday dish.

According to Google Arts and Culture, Arroz a la poblana, also known as Puebla rice is “a classic Mexican dish made with white rice, poblano peppers, and corn.”

However, you, your friends and family plan to celebrate, celebrar responsablemente!

