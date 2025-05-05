Contests
Nurses Week 2025

It’s Magic 98.3’s annual celebration of “Nurses Week!” Listen around 6:40 AM, 7:40 AM, 8:40 AM, and 9:40 AM as Joel Katz speaks with the staff of St Peter’s University…

Josh Faiola

It's Magic 98.3's annual celebration of "Nurses Week!"

Listen around 6:40 AM, 7:40 AM, 8:40 AM, and 9:40 AM as Joel Katz speaks with the staff of St Peter’s University Hospital, and pays tribute to hard-working women and men who are on the front lines keeping us safe and healthy every day! We're looking forward to shining the spotlight on these dedicated healthcare professionals and getting to know a little bit about these wonderful nurses who continue to go above and beyond in our community!

Josh Faiola
