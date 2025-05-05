Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock to Star in a New Romantic Thriller

Hold onto your heart (and maybe your seatbelt). Speed co-stars Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock are teaming up again. This time, the duo will star in a romantic thriller. Fans are already scouring the internet for any news about the film. After several years, the on-screen chemistry that once kept a bus from exploding and later exchanged love letters through a magical mailbox in The Lake House, is making a comeback. Some fans are even jokingly calling it the Speed 3.

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock in a “Propulsive” Project

As reported by the Entertainment Weekly, the co-stars are attached to star in an untitled romantic thriller. Writer Noah Oppenheim will pen the “propulsive” project, with Speed producer Mark Gordon teaming up with Bullock, Reeves, and others to produce the film.

Speed 3?

For a special 30th anniversary film screening of Speed, director Jan de Bont, with Reeves and Bullock, were asked about the possibility of a third movie. It seems timely since Hollywood seems to be rebooting and giving sequels to everythin g.

Bullock joked that if they’re going to make Speed 3, it’s going to be “the geriatric version. It won’t be fast.” Reeves added, “Retirement.” Jokes aside, de Bont said it “would be great” to work with the actors again.

The Blind Side actor said that she can’t imagine doing another Speed movie without de Bont. However, the director is now more subdued and might not be up to making another action-packed thriller. “All these things happened because the crazy man in the greenish jacket over there," she said, pointing to the director. "He’s so soft and gentle today, and I’m like, that’s not the man I remember. But he’s the man who put the energy and the idea together and knew what the audience wanted and demanded it from everyone, and everyone stepped up to plate.”