Justin Bieber Worries Friends with Spending Habits Despite Not Working for a Long Time

Justin Bieber hasn’t released a full studio album since 2021’s Justice. Aside from a few features and one-off appearances, he’s been keeping a low profile when it comes to working. He canceled the remainder of his Justice World Tour due to health concerns and has seemingly been focused on his marriage, faith, and mental well-being. Nothing wrong with that, however, friends are worried because Bieber’s still living large in spite of the fact that income isn’t flowing like it once was.

Justin Bieber Continues Lavish Lifestyle

A source told Page Six that not only is Bieber cutting off longtime friends from his life (one is even concerned Bieber’s involved in a cult), but he’s also living large. The insider said, “People are worried about him. He’s literally going on [Instagram] live, smoking weed and looking out of his mind. He’s flying in all his friends on private jets to his birthday party, putting it all over Instagram.”

“He’ll spend $300,000 at the Nobu at Coachella. He hasn’t worked in a really long time,” the source added.

It doesn’t help that Hailey, who became kind of the breadwinner, thanks to her beauty brand Rhode, is also a big spender: “These two are traveling on vacations every two days on Instagram, they’re running around with full-time security and there’s no money coming in for a long time.”

However, a source denied this: “Rhode hasn’t made any money yet. If they sell, she’ll make a lot of money. There’s no money that comes out of it. It’s all going back into marketing … If they sell Rhode, they’ll be exponentially wealthy, and I really hope they do.”

Working on New Music

However, it seems the pop sensation is working on new music, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The “Baby” singer is said to have been looking to “vibe out” in a Nordic country with longtime musical collaborators. The singer-songwriter has been hosting “jam sessions” at his house with DJ Tay Tames, musical director, HARV, SZA collaborator Carter Lang, and artist Eddie Benjamin. He’s also reached out to singer-songwriter Sekou and producer Dylan Wiggins. He’s also been contacting other music makers he saw on social media.