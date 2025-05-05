Franklin Food Bank Facing Serious Challenge

Joel Katz and Franklin Food Bank’s Allie O’Brien pose for a selfie in front of the Magic 98.3 logo

“The Franklin Food Bank is commemorating 50 years in 2025: that's 9 presidents, 13 New Jersey governors, 5 recessions, 1 pandemic, and countless storms. We're still here because one thing remains the same: our unwavering commitment to the people we serve. There's a great lesson in that. We will rise to meet the need.” Derek Smith, Executive Director of the Franklin Food Bank.

On the first Monday of each month, I'm joined in-studio by one of the fabulous Franklin Food Bank staff members to discuss the food bank's current situation and the upcoming events.

Joining once again this month was Franklin Food Bank Development Director Allie O'Brien.

Allie shared, "For more than 9,000 families facing food insecurity in Franklin Township, we have just received a devastating blow. Severe cuts to federal food assistance have resulted in a 50% drop in Franklin Food Bank's food donations last month. What makes it worse is that the number of neighbors needing their help has increased by 20%."

This, coupled with soaring housing (up 50% since 2019) and grocery costs (up 31%), is stretching their resources thin. We are just 30% of the way through 2025, but they have already spent 40% of our annual food purchasing budget. With the dramatic cuts we have just seen, they may exhaust the budget by summer.

The Franklin Food Bank invites everyone to join them in supporting our mission. Whether it's participating in a fundraising event, volunteering your time, or spreading the word about our services, your involvement can make a real difference. Visit FranklinFoodBank.org to find out how you can get involved.

Check out my on-air chat with Allie O'Brien here:

Franklin Food Bank Upcoming Events

Community Distribution: This Wednesday, May 7th, at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, 771 Somerset Street, Somerset, NJ 08873. Distribution begins at 11 am and runs until supplies last.

Flavor Workshop: This Friday, May 9th, at the Food Bank, 224 Churchill Avenue, Somerset, NJ, at 11 am.

The Giving Table: Tuesday, May 13th, at Twenty/20 Taphouse, where 20% of ALL SALES will be going directly to the Food Bank!