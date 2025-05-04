Belichick Question That Started the Firestorm Had Already Been Answered

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 08: North Carolina Tar Heels football head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson look on during the first half of the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils at Dean E. Smith Center on March 08, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

If you’ve been following “The Adventures of Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson” then you’re not alone. Exactly one week ago today, their story rocketed to number one on the charts, playing everywhere.

I remember where I was when it happened. I was watching the CBS Sunday Morning segment exactly one week ago when it aired. Bill was asked by interviewer Tony Dokoupil how he and Jordon met. Off camera, then on camera, Jordon said, “We’re not talking about this.”

I, and everyone else watching, undoubtedly knew this was going to be a topic of conversation throughout the land. It was and still is. I mentioned it on the Entertainment Update the next morning, and the phones lit up.

Most callers wanted to talk about the couples age difference, and how inappropriate it is. Bill is nearly 50 years older than Jordon. He won his first Super Bowl as Patriots Head Coach 8 years before she was born.

Answer to the Belichick Question

After a quick Google search, you’ll find that the controversial question that was shut down by Jordon had already been answered. According to a story by TMZ in June of last year, Bill and Jordon met on a flight while she was still in college, and he signed one of her textbooks.

Maybe they’re not a couple at all. I haven’t seen any photos of them kissing or anything that suggests they’re lovers. I did find older pictures of him kissing previous girlfriends.

All of the shots I’ve seen on Google Images could pass for good friends or shots a father could pose for with his daughter. The pics on the beach, including the fisherman/mermaid poses, are a little weird, but otherwise, they all seem innocuous.

Bill has described Jordon as his “idea mill and creative muse.” Perhaps it’s strictly business, and she’s helping him with his (and her) publicity and image. She’s also been called a “one-woman PR machine.” She may be young, but she’s not stupid.