7:20am: Altitude

The Spies are totally back! After 10 years, Sam, Clover and Alex have returned with the all-new 7th season of Totally Spies! To celebrate, Totally Spies! has partnered with Altitude Trampoline Park, your home for active family fun and the premiere place to celebrate birthdays, team parties, group events or just book the whole park! Totally Spies! is streaming now on Max and limited episodes are also available to watch on YouTube!

At 7:20am on 5/5/25, 5/8/25, and 5/9/25, call 732-545-8275 to enter this on-air contest. Five (5) random entrants will win 2 tickets to Altitude Trampoline Park on Green Street in Woodbridge and 2 “Totally Spies!” Tee Shirts valued at $59 each (plus fees). One grand prize winner will also receive a 43” Flat Screen TV valued at $148 (plus fees). All prizes are courtesy of Entertainment Marketing Group. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMGQ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.