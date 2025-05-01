Rutgers Day 2025 Brings Out Thousands for Yearly Campus Festival

New Brunswick, NJ – June 6, 2019: Rutgers University logo on banner against colorful skies

The annual campus-wide celebration at Rutgers drew massive crowds on Saturday. Students and visitors packed the grounds for an array of free events, from athletic matches to science demos.

At the engineering building, a smart robot wowed onlookers while student-built rockets stood tall nearby. Green thumbs gathered at Cook and Douglass, where staff shared tips amid tables bursting with spring blooms.

Sweet treats vanished fast at Busch Center as staff handed out 4,000 cupcakes. The day's big moment came at SHI Stadium when Team Impact star Jaylen Jhaveri sprinted two yards in the final seconds, giving Scarlet a thrilling 14-13 win.

The stadium's north side turned into a carnival wonderland. Kids spun high on a Ferris wheel while others tried their luck at games or got their faces painted. Meanwhile, at Cook campus, visitors made friends with horses and sheep.

Art came alive at Zimmerli Museum through treasure hunts and creative workshops. Student groups spread across campus showed off their talents, from news reporting to cultural performances.

The beats kept flowing all day long. Alumni band Heron House rocked The Cove with R.E.M. classics. Local favorites Blush Boy split their time between College Avenue and Busch, keeping both spots jumping.

Dominican rhythms filled the air as bachata dancers spun and stepped. Their moves drew cheers at spots all over the grounds.