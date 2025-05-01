Chappell Roan Signs With Foundations Music Management

Contests
Chappell Roan attends Spotlight: A Night With Chappell Roan and Dan Nigro moderated by Brandi Carlile at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on November 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Rebecca Sapp/Stringer via Getty Images

Chappell Roan has signed on to Foundations Music, signaling a new stage of her quickly rising career. The announcement came from Foundations partner Drew Simmons, who posted on Instagram, “Thrilled to be working with @chappellroan — it's an honor to welcome her to @foundations.”

Simmons, known for managing artists like Noah Kahan, Laufey, and Rebecca Black, brings a wealth of experience to Roan's team. This partnership comes after Roan's friendly parting with her long-time manager, Nick Bobetsky, who has taken her through many huge accomplishments, like "Good Luck, Babe!"

Roan's latest accomplishments guarantee her rapid rise to fame in the music industry. She broke many current and Billboard records with her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 Chart. In March of 2025, she had the crossover single “The Giver,” which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and No. 5 on the Hot 100.

At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Roan won Best New Artist and used her acceptance speech to advocate for systemic changes in the music industry. “I told myself if I ever won a Grammy, and I got to stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels and the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage and health care, especially to developing artists,” she declared, receiving widespread support from the audience.

Roan has donated $25,000 to Backline, a nonprofit focused on supporting mental health specifically within the music industry, which illustrates her dedication to artist wellness.

With Simmons guiding her, Roan will continue to be a game changer in pop music, combining bold artistry, advocacy, and authenticity.

