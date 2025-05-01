36th Annual Tour de Franklin Exceeds 100k Again for Franklin Food Bank

We’ve been discussing this in the morning, and, as promised, here are the final numbers from this week’s Franklin Food Bank's 36th Annual Tour de Franklin. It's a beloved community charity bike ride, and it took place on April 27, 2025, at Franklin High School.

The event raised over $105,000 to support the organization's critical programs. They welcomed over 400 riders, supported by more than 160 dedicated volunteers, with participants traveling from as far away as Chicago to support the cause.

The Tour de Franklin is a legacy event for the Franklin Food Bank, providing essential funding for its operations and programs, which serve residents of Franklin Township and surrounding communities. The funds raised are especially crucial this year, as the Franklin Food Bank faces increased demand and a decrease in food donations.

"The Tour de Franklin is more than just a bike ride; it's a testament to the incredible spirit of our community," said Allie O'Brien, Development Director of the Franklin Food Bank, Tour de Franklin Committee Chair, and one of my regular guests in the morning. "The outpouring of support from riders, volunteers, and sponsors is truly inspiring. These funds are vital in allowing us to continue providing access to food and resources to our neighbors who are struggling."

Allie continued, "We are incredibly grateful to our volunteers, staff, board and supporters for this year’s success. The Tour is critical to our fundraising efforts, particularly now, as we navigate a challenging landscape with increased need and reduced food donations. The funds raised directly impact our ability to serve our community.”

The Franklin Food Bank provides food and resources to individuals and families facing food insecurity in Franklin Township and surrounding areas. The organization's programs include food distribution, wraparound services, and advocacy efforts aimed at addressing the root causes of hunger.

Executive Director Derek Smith, also one of my regular guests, said, "The need in our community is significant, and it continues to grow. Events like the Tour de Franklin make a tangible difference in our ability to meet that need. Due to the unending support the food bank receives from this community, I am as humbled and grateful as I am optimistic that we will be able to continue meeting essential needs in Franklin Township and beyond."

The Tour de Franklin is traditionally held on the last Sunday in April. The Franklin Food Bank looks forward to welcoming the community back for the 37th Annual Tour de Franklin in 2026.