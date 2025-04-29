This Day in Top 40 History: April 29

As April winds down, a trip down memory lane brings back recordings, releases, concerts, and performances from April 29 through the years. One of the early Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festivals kicked off on this day. Justin Timberlake had a big concert in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Kelsea Ballerini had fans enthralled at her performance in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Big hits and tours that happened on April 29 include:

The legendary Lady Gaga posted a small teaser video of her song “Hold My Hand.” This song was written for the soundtrack to the highly anticipated movie Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise. 2024: Pop superstar and former singer of the boy band NSYNC, Justin Timberlake, performed at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. This was a stop for Timberlake's Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Timberlake, dubbed the Prince of Pop, has hit songs such as “Can't Stop the Feeling” and “Selfish.”

Notable Recordings and Performances

Superstars and up-and-coming pop stars had big performances and chart-topping songs on April 29, including:

The Billboard Hot 100 chart had SZA's “Kill Bill” peak at No.1 with 19 weeks on the charts. “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus was at No. 3, and “Princess Diana” by Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj was at No. 4 after just one week on the chart. 2023: Pop singer/songwriter Kelsea Ballerini performed at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, on April 29. Songs she sang included “Love Me Like You Mean It” and “Miss Me More.”

Industry Changes and Challenges

From short-term marriages to rescheduled shows, April 29 had a few industry challenges for Top 40 artists.

Pop queen Paula Abdul married actor Emilio Estevez on April 29, only to divorce two years later due to irreconcilable differences and personal difficulties: 2020: Pop star Harry Styles had to reschedule his April 29 show at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, to March 6, 2021. It was then rescheduled to July 20, 2022. This was for Styles’ Love on Tour.