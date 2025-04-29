New Coffee Shop Opens in Newark Through City-Business Team-Up

Sweet Jeans Kitchen + Espresso Bar has started serving customers in downtown Newark. It's the first business launched with backing from both Audible's Business Attraction Program and Newark's storefront initiative. The shop brings fresh energy to what was once an empty building.

"We wanted to create a space where people feel at home and where they can connect over great food, coffee, and conversation," said co-founder Michele Vaccari Harriott to ROI-NJ.

City leaders met at the shop to mark its start. Two city programs worked together to make this happen, both aiming to fill empty spots downtown with new stores.

The menu offers drinks and food all day long. Customers can pick from coffee, baked goods, and lunch items from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., seven days a week.

"As we continue to grow the Business Attraction Program, we remain focused on supporting businesses that enhance the economic vitality and cultural vibrancy of Newark," said Aisha Glover, Audible's Global Head of Urban Innovation.

Since 2007, Audible has worked to make Newark better. They give money and help to businesses starting up or growing here. This coffee shop marks their first try at backing a store.

Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka thinks the shop shows good things ahead. "What Michele Vaccari Harriott and Victor Soldano, Audible, and Invest Newark have done is to breathe their aspiration and vitality into our city," he said.

Two groups work side by side to make downtown better. They want to turn quiet streets into busy ones full of shops and places to eat. More stores mean more people walking around and spending money.

Harriott grew up right here in Newark. Now she wants her shop to be the place where workers and neighbors spend time.