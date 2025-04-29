Cabaret Theatre Hosted 50th Anniversary Celebration at New Brunswick Arts Center

The Cabaret Theatre had its golden anniversary on April 27 at New Brunswick's Performing Arts Center. Starting at 2:30 p.m., guests mixed and mingled over drinks. The six-hour event ended with backstage walks through the storied venue.

Live acts took center stage during this milestone celebration, and a silent auction opened the afternoon's events. Then came a 90-minute showcase spotlighting five decades of performances that shaped local theater.

Free shuttles transported visitors to the theater's first location, where it all started. At 6 p.m., a reunion dinner brought past and present members together under one roof.

Mason Gross School of the Arts backed this milestone event. They aimed to unite actors, staff, and crew members who have brought shows to life since 1975.