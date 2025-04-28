St. Hubert’s Gallery

Here is a look at some of the exciting events that took place when the Magic 98.3 Promotions Team was at St. Hubert's on 4/26/25.

A Magic 98.3 contestant wins a T-Shirt after the number he selected came out on the prize wheel!

Magic 98.3 contestants' wait to see if the wheel will land on the number they have chosen.

A cute puppy smiling for the Magic 98.3 Promotions Crew.

Contestants patiently observe the Magic 98.3 Prize Wheel!