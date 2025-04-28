Selena Gomez Warned Taylor Swift About Blake Lively Years Before Legal Drama with Justin Baldoni

That’s what friends are for! Recent reports surfaced that Selena Gomez allegedly warned Taylor Swift about Blake Lively, years before the mega pop star was involved in Lively’s legal drama with Justin Baldoni. Long before the possibility of Swift being subpoenaed on Lively’s lawsuits against her It Ends With Us director and co-star, Baldoni, Gomez already found Lively’s behavior towards Swift, “odd.”

Selena Gomez Warned Taylor Swift in the Past

As reported by Radar Online (via the Daily Mail), Gomez raised her concerns to Swift after seeing Lively “latched” to the “Bad Blood” singer. The Gossip Girl star made Swift the godmother to her three daughters she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds (the couple also shares one son). Lively might have charmed her way to Swift’s inner circle, but Gomez was not easily won over. The source told the outlet, “Selena always found this odd, but she let it be. So, everything that is happening now comes as no surprise at all to Selena.”

The source added that Gomez “wishes no harm or ill will” to anyone involved in the lawsuit, she’s just “glad” that Swift is now aware of what she’s “felt for years” about Lively. “Selena wishes Taylor was not involved in this and will be there for her however she can.”

How Taylor Swift Got Involved in Blake Lively’s Messy Legal Drama

Per People, Swift and Hugh Jackman, might be subpoenaed. A source says, “Anyone that had any knowledge of this situation will be subpoenaed, no matter of their celebrity status.”

Plus, let’s not forget that Game of Thrones reference text message Lively sent to Baldoni, calling herself as “Khaleesi” who “happen to have a few dragons” that “protect those I fight for” and how “we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine.” Swift reportedly did not like being called one of Lively’s dragons. The two had a falling out, resulting in Lively allegedly not being invited to watch this year’s Super Bowl in Swift’s VIP suite. Lively was there last year when Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, took home the title.

Baldoni also mentioned in his lawsuit how Lively asked Swift’s help to “pressure” Baldoni into letting Lively rewrite the script for the movie.