Rock the Bells Festival Kicks Off First New Jersey Show With Hip-Hop Legends

Hip-hop hits Newark's Prudential Center on June 28. Busta Rhymes, Redman, and Remy Ma lead an all-star cast of 20 performers at the first Rock the Bells Festival in New Jersey.

"Rock The Bells has always been about the elevation, preservation, and innovation of Hip-Hop," said LL COOL J to Harlem World Magazine. "Class of 2025: Summer's Kool is more than a festival — it's a cultural homecoming."

Music flows between old school and new blood at this one-night event. Rap pioneers Eric B. & Rakim, KRS-One, and Big Daddy Kane share the mic with rising stars Coast Contra. DJ Kid Capri spins the tracks while Roxanne Shante commands the stage.

This show fits into the bigger Prudential North to Shore Festival, which runs June 14-29. The two-week bash spreads across Asbury Park, Newark, and Atlantic City with music, movies, and stand-up acts.

R&B takes center stage during an Uptown Records tribute. Al B. Sure!, Donell Jones, and Christopher Williams bring smooth sounds, as DJ Eddie F guides the set. Soul For Real joins other label stars for this special part of the night.

"Partnering with LL COOL J and Rock the Bells is about more than music. It's about honoring Black culture," said Shelby Joyner to NJ.com.

The concert backs a good cause. Working with North to Shore Festival's community efforts, they'll stock 700 food banks across New Jersey.