Monmouth County Police Begin Traffic Safety Effort as NJ Deaths Increase
Local police launched “Goal: Zero” across Monmouth County. The campaign tackles a grim reality: 142 lives lost on New Jersey roads since January. These deaths, recorded through April 17, sparked urgent action….
Local police launched "Goal: Zero" across Monmouth County. The campaign tackles a grim reality: 142 lives lost on New Jersey roads since January. These deaths, recorded through April 17, sparked urgent action.
"Traffic safety culture and driving behaviors need to change to keep people alive on New Jersey roadways," said Holmdel Police to Patch.com.
Officers will watch Laurel Avenue in Holmdel this Thursday. The safety check runs from 3-7 p.m. They'll target risky moves that endanger others on the road.
This year's toll hits close to home. Four deaths struck Monmouth County streets already. Now cops step up watch times and crack down hard on rule-breakers.
Last year's work made waves. Police stopped 2,276 drivers and wrote 1,400 tickets in the county. Sharp eyes caught 129 speeders racing past limits. Another 97 got caught with phones in hand.
Three drivers faced charges for wild moves behind the wheel in 2024. Each ticket sends a clear message: reckless choices won't fly here.
Holmdel's force joins others to clean up county roads. They focus on crash-prone spots where trouble brews most often.
This push marks a turning point. By catching bad moves early, police aim to stop crashes before metal meets metal.