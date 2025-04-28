Monmouth County Police Begin Traffic Safety Effort as NJ Deaths Increase

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 23: Heavy afternoon traffic moves along the I-5 on November 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicts nearly 55 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, 98 percent of pre-pandemic volumes. AAA also projects that nearly 49 million are expected to travel by vehicle this week, while around 4.5 million will fly to their Thanksgiving destinations. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Local police launched "Goal: Zero" across Monmouth County. The campaign tackles a grim reality: 142 lives lost on New Jersey roads since January. These deaths, recorded through April 17, sparked urgent action.

"Traffic safety culture and driving behaviors need to change to keep people alive on New Jersey roadways," said Holmdel Police to Patch.com.

Officers will watch Laurel Avenue in Holmdel this Thursday. The safety check runs from 3-7 p.m. They'll target risky moves that endanger others on the road.

This year's toll hits close to home. Four deaths struck Monmouth County streets already. Now cops step up watch times and crack down hard on rule-breakers.

Last year's work made waves. Police stopped 2,276 drivers and wrote 1,400 tickets in the county. Sharp eyes caught 129 speeders racing past limits. Another 97 got caught with phones in hand.

Three drivers faced charges for wild moves behind the wheel in 2024. Each ticket sends a clear message: reckless choices won't fly here.

Holmdel's force joins others to clean up county roads. They focus on crash-prone spots where trouble brews most often.