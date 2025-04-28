John Mulaney Announces 31-City North American Tour With Guest Comics

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 30: John Mulaney performs onstage at NRDC’s “Night of Comedy” Benefit, in partnership with Discovery, Inc. hosted by Seth Meyers on April 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for NRDC)

Stand-up star John Mulaney plans a massive tour across North America starting June 27. The first show kicks off at Newark's Prudential Center, with ticket sales beginning April 25.

"I'm so excited to finally be given a platform to share my thoughts," said Mulaney to People.

His "Mister Whatever" shows will span six months. Pete Davidson and Jon Stewart start things off in Newark. Up north, Martin Short joins for two shows, while Fred Armisen, Mike Birbiglia, and Nick Kroll take turns during four August nights.

Shows stretch from Toronto to San Diego, with stops in Vancouver and Las Vegas. The final curtain falls at D.C.'s The Anthem on December 18.

A new promo shows Mulaney, eyes covered, sitting in a car. "Hey, it's me, John Mulaney, and I've got great news. I'm going on tour," he tells viewers, according to Just Jared.

You might know him from "Everybody's Live with John Mulaney" on Netflix. Last year, his "Baby J" special won an Emmy for its writing.

Shows mix it up between big arenas and cozy spots. You'll find him at Saratoga's Mountain Winery, the historic Tanglewood Theater, and Hollywood's Hard Rock Live in Florida.