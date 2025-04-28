3 New Jersey Fallen Firefighters Being Honored

Firefighters are among the first responders who risk their lives every day to serve our community. Unfortunately, many pay the ultimate price while doing their jobs, and it’s heartbreaking when we learn about these tragedies. The stories I've been told from friends and neighbors who are firefighters highlight their bravery and are absolutely amazing.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) recognizes these brave individuals and will host the 44th National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

NJ Fallen Firefighters Being Honored

This year’s national tribute will honor 70 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2024. 70 firefighters who died in previous years will also be honored. The honorees include 3 New Jersey firefighters.

Firefighter Brian F. Ellerson was 57 years old and working for the Jersey City Fire Department. Brian died on September 16, 2010, from an illness related to his response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

Lieutenant Marques Hudson was 32, served the Plainfield Fire Department, and died just over a year ago on January 26, 2024. Marques became trapped in a residential structure fire and did not survive.

Just 2 months later, 54-year-old Deputy Chief Craig M. Konkle of the South Bound Brook Fire Department died on March 23, 2024 after responding to a motor vehicle accident.

You can find information about each of the 226 firefighters being memorialized on the 2025 Roll of Honor.

Remembering NJ Firefighters

NFFF board chair Troy Markel said, “This weekend is a powerful reminder of the extraordinary courage and commitment of those who put their lives on the line to protect others. He continued, “We come together not only to remember the fallen, but to stand in solidarity with their families and departments, letting them know their loved ones will never be forgotten.

CEO of the NFFF shared, “Each of these 140 firefighters made the ultimate sacrifice in service to others. It’s a profound sacrifice that defines true heroism. Memorial Weekend is a time for our nation to come together to honor their bravery, to stand beside their families, and ensure their legacy lives on in every community they so selflessly served.”

There are two events open to the public at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park on the grounds of the National Emergency Training Center during Memorial Weekend.

There will be a National Fallen Firefighters Candlelight Service on May 3rd and will be hosted by Fire Captain Garon Mosby of the St. Louis Fire Department. Then the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service is on May 4th and will be hosted by actor Jeremy Holm.

NFFF will live stream both events on the NFFF’s website (firehero.org), YouTube channel, and Facebook page.

The following is the schedule for the weekend:

Saturday, May 3, 2025, Candlelight Service 7:30-9:30 pm

Sunday, May 4, 2025, Memorial Service 10 am-12:30 pm