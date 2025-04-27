Contests
LISTEN LIVE

New Jersey Number 4 in the Country for Barbecue

There’s nothing like the smell of a barbecue cooking in the backyard. Actually, there is something better than the smell, the taste! Much like many others throughout the country, Central…

Joel Katz
a man in a red apron with white stripes uses a barbecue grill to cook hamburgers, hot dogs and onions

Hotdogs and burgers are cooked on a grill

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

There’s nothing like the smell of a barbecue cooking in the backyard. Actually, there is something better than the smell, the taste!

Much like many others throughout the country, Central Jersey loves our backyard barbeque. Add great friends and family, and it’s one of the best things about summer.

National Hamburger Day happens next month, and this year we’ll be spending Mother’s and Father’s Day grilling, whether it’s at home or a friend's house.

When our kids were younger, every year we’d throw our big Summer barbecue and tent event. All of our friends and our kids’ friends’ families would arrive around noon, and stay until noon the next day. A sea of about fifteen tents would be scattered throughout our yard.

I would make sure multiple propane tanks were filled and ready to handle the demand. The grill would be on constantly throughout the day for lunch, dinner, and then breakfast the next morning.

New Jersey’s Barbeque Ranking

According to a survey by Casino.org, in New Jersey, we’re serious about our barbecue. Maybe not as much as some other states, but we love a good cookout for a variety of reasons.

According to the survey, the average person says they're planning to grill more than ten times during the warmer months. The poll also revealed we spend more than ninety bucks every time we light up the grill. That’s about four grand a year.

Close to fifty percent said that they have barbecues to socialize and spend time with friends and family. About the same number of people said the only reason they need is nice weather on the weekend to fire up the grill.

It’s not a surprise that most Americans, about sixty-five percent, say the Fourth of July is their favorite day of the year to barbecue.  July 4th is followed by Memorial Day, Labor Day, or simply any Saturday at all is a good day to grill.

One of the things that most of us agree on is what we’re serving. The ideal barbecue plate includes a hamburger with ketchup, corn on the cob, and potato salad. 

The Only states that scored higher in the survey were Mississippi, Louisiana, and South Dakota.

barbecueGrillsHot DogsNational Hamburger Month
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
The ruins are seen with a seas of people as a vehicle carrying the coffin of the late Pope Francis drives by the Colosseum on April 26, 2025 in Rome, Italy.
LifestylePope Francis Laid to Rest this MorningJoel Katz
Update : Apple employees help customers at the Fifth Avenue Apple Store on new products launch day on September 20, 2024 in New York City.
LifestyleUrgent Apple Update Just Released for iPhones and iPadsJoel Katz
singles in NJ - a couple holds hands under trees during a sunset
LifestyleNew Jersey Still one of the Best States to Find a PartnerJoel Katz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect