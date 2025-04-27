New Jersey Number 4 in the Country for Barbecue

There’s nothing like the smell of a barbecue cooking in the backyard. Actually, there is something better than the smell, the taste!

Much like many others throughout the country, Central Jersey loves our backyard barbeque. Add great friends and family, and it’s one of the best things about summer.

National Hamburger Day happens next month, and this year we’ll be spending Mother’s and Father’s Day grilling, whether it’s at home or a friend's house.

When our kids were younger, every year we’d throw our big Summer barbecue and tent event. All of our friends and our kids’ friends’ families would arrive around noon, and stay until noon the next day. A sea of about fifteen tents would be scattered throughout our yard.

I would make sure multiple propane tanks were filled and ready to handle the demand. The grill would be on constantly throughout the day for lunch, dinner, and then breakfast the next morning.

New Jersey’s Barbeque Ranking

According to a survey by Casino.org, in New Jersey, we’re serious about our barbecue. Maybe not as much as some other states, but we love a good cookout for a variety of reasons.

According to the survey, the average person says they're planning to grill more than ten times during the warmer months. The poll also revealed we spend more than ninety bucks every time we light up the grill. That’s about four grand a year.

Close to fifty percent said that they have barbecues to socialize and spend time with friends and family. About the same number of people said the only reason they need is nice weather on the weekend to fire up the grill.

It’s not a surprise that most Americans, about sixty-five percent, say the Fourth of July is their favorite day of the year to barbecue. July 4th is followed by Memorial Day, Labor Day, or simply any Saturday at all is a good day to grill.

One of the things that most of us agree on is what we’re serving. The ideal barbecue plate includes a hamburger with ketchup, corn on the cob, and potato salad.