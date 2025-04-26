Contests
Pope Francis Laid to Rest this Morning

Just like Catholics all over the world, my family and I are mourning the passing of Pope Francis. I attended Catholic Mass much of my life, but officially became a…

Joel Katz
The ruins are seen with a seas of people as a vehicle carrying the coffin of the late Pope Francis drives by the Colosseum on April 26, 2025 in Rome, Italy.

ROME, ITALY – APRIL 26: A vehicle carrying the coffin of the late Pope Francis drives by the Colosseum on April 26, 2025 in Rome, Italy. Pope Francis died on April 21st at the age of 88. Born in Argentina as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, he was the first Latin American and the first Jesuit to become Pope when elected in 2013. Taking the name Francis after St Francis of Assisi, he promoted a more humble version of the papacy than many of his predecessors. He will be buried outside of the Vatican in a simple wooden coffin at the Basilica Santa Maria Maggiore.

 (Photo by Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images)

Just like Catholics all over the world, my family and I are mourning the passing of Pope Francis. I attended Catholic Mass much of my life, but officially became a Catholic in 2013. This was about the same time that Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Buenos Aires, Argentina, was elected pope. I chose the name Francis as my Holy or confirmation name in his honor. He visited my hometown of Philadelphia, PA, in 2015.

Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday earlier this week at the age of 88. His funeral was held at Saint Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City earlier this morning. Over 250 thousand people, including more than 60 world leaders and monarchs, were in attendance to pay their respects to him.

The Pontiff was known as the “People’s Pope” and was credited, among other things, with lessening the polarization among religions. I loved that he wasn’t afraid to go against the grain, and show respect and love for everyone, and not just those who are Catholic.

A Couple Things I Loved About Pope Francis

I love that he chose a simple and plain wooden coffin, nothing fancy. He encouraged us to renew "our trust in others, including those who are different than ourselves, or who come from distant lands, bringing unfamiliar customs, ways of life and ideas."

Another Pope Francis quote I admire is, "There can be no peace without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression, and respect for the views of others."

He was all about loving and respecting one another despite differing views. One of my favorite quotes posted by many people on social media this week and credited to Pope Francis is “Rivers do not drink their own water; trees do not eat their own fruit; the sun does not shine on itself, and flowers do not spread their fragrance for themselves. Living for others is a rule of nature. We are all born to help each other. No matter how difficult it is, life is good when you are happy, but much better when others are happy because of you."

We will now mourn for nine days, followed by a conclave with Cardinals from all over the world to choose the next Pope.

Joel Katz
