Impossible Question: American Reparatory Ballet’s “Pasion”

The program includes an excerpt from the classic Marius Petipa ballet Paquita, as well as the highly anticipated return of Stephanie Martinez ’s celebrated commission The Time That Runs Away . Heralded as “an example of dance art at its finest” by Critical Dance, the piece showcases nine dancers morphing dreamily through a variety of configurations to six diverse songs that will leave the audience teeming with a sense of carpe diem.

From 6:00am to 7:00am from 4/28/25 to 5/2/25, call 732-545-8275 with the correct answer to the Impossible Question to enter this on-air contest. Five (5) random entrants will win a pair of tickets (2) see American Reparatory Ballet’s “Pasion” at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center Saturday May 10th at 7pm valued at $45.00 each (plus fees), courtesy of the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMGQ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.