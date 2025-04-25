Community Invited to Presentation on Distracted, Impaired Driving

Damaged in heavy car accident vehicles after collision on city street crash site. Road safety and insurance concept.

Pam O'Donnell will tell her heartbreaking story on May 14 at 7 PM in Morris Township. After losing her husband and 5-year-old daughter to a drunk driver in 2016, she transformed her grief into action.

As the first regular citizen to become a Commissioned Certified Instructor for New Jersey police academies, O'Donnell created the Catch You Later Foundation. Through the foundation, she gives out scholarships and advocates for better road safety education.

The talk covers dangerous driving habits using real-life examples. Recent accidents involving local teenagers have drawn large crowds to similar talks across Morris County.

Working with New Jersey's #77 program, the foundation helps combat reckless drivers. People can dial this number when they see unsafe driving on the road.

Students watch staged crashes at school events. These powerful demonstrations combine statistics with personal stories, showing how quick decisions can destroy lives forever.

During the May event, O'Donnell will discuss drunk driving and texting dangers. Police officers will be there to answer questions about traffic laws.

Young people can learn about the foundation's scholarship program. These awards remember crash victims while encouraging teens to make safer driving choices.