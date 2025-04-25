8:20am: Little Big Town

Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning all week at 8:20am and call the Value City Furniture Line for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Little Big Town at the PNC Bank Arts Center on Friday, August 8th! Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com!

Formed in Homewood, Alabama in 1998, Little Big Town is a country vocal quartet comprised of Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and married couple Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook. They released their first album, the self-titled Little Big Town in 2002, which contained the singles “Don’t Waste My Time” and “Everything Changes”.

In 2005, Little Big Town released The Road to Here, which brought the group its first top 5 country hit in the single “Bring It On Home”. The album would end up certified platinum by the end of 2006. The following year, the group was tapped to help John Mellencamp with his Freedom’s Road album as backing vocalists. That same year, they released the album A Place to Land (2007).

Little Big Town went on their first headlining tour in early 2009 following opening for Carrie Underwood the previous fall. They then released The Reason Why in 2010, of which the first single “Little White Church” peaked at number 6 on the country charts. They quickly followed this album with 2012’s Tornado. The first single from this album “Pontoon” would be the group’s first number one hit, as well as their first platinum single. The track also won the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Their sixth album Pain Killer came in late 2014, and with it came their second number one single. This one was “Girl Crush”, a song that received some backlash due to misinterpreted lyrics by more conservative listeners but still ended up earning Little Big Town Song of the Year and Single of the Year at the CMA Awards and another two Grammys for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Song.

The group released their seventh and eighth albums Wanderlust (2016) and The Breaker (2017) in quick succession, which proved to be a mistake in terms of chart performance. That didn’t stop their growing success however, as Little Big Town became the first act to have a residency at the Ryman Auditorium in late 2017.

The follow up album Nightfall came in 2020, with the lead single “The Daughters” doing well on the Hot Country Songs chart. Their next album was Mr. Sun which was released in spring of 2022. Since then, Little Big Town has released a Christmas album, aptly titled The Christmas Record in 2024, and toured with their longtime friends in Sugarland.

Want a chance to score $1,000? It's Magic 98.3's Any Day Payday! Get more info HERE.