7:20am: RiseNY

Step into a one-of-a-kind immersive experience where New York City's iconic sights and moments come to life! From Broadway to Wall Street and beyond — RiseNY takes you on a thrilling journey through the city's rich culture and history… capped off with a breathtaking, 4D flyover ride above the skyline! Part Ride. Part Museum. All New York. RiseNY is perfect for locals, tourists, families and dreamers. Now through May 8th, RiseNY is working with Julien's Auction on their new TV exhibit, showcasing iconic memorabilia from Seinfeld, Law and Order, SNL, and more! Fall in love with New York all over again!

At 7:20am from 4/28/25 to 5/2/25, call 732-545-8275 to enter this on-air contest. Five (5) random entrants will win a four-pack of tickets (4) to RiseNY valued at $45 each (plus fees), courtesy of Map360 Collective. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMGQ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.