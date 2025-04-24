Miley Cyrus’s ‘End of the World’ Lands at No. 52 on Hot 100, Missing Chart Expectations

Miley Cyrus has released her new single, “End of the World,” as the lead track from her upcoming album Something Beautiful, scheduled for release on May 31. Despite strong promotional efforts, the single debuted at No. 52 on the Billboard Hot 100, a slower-than-expected start for a major release. In digital sales and radio airplay, "End of the World" performed nicely, especially on pop stations, but overall, the chart performance wasn't very exciting overall.

"End of the World" made its debut locked in at No. 12 on the Digital Song Sales chart with 2,600 downloads sold in its first week, indicating some strength in fan support. It made an immediate imprint in radio, crashing into the top 40 on three Billboard pop airplay charts, giving credence to some level of momentum. Streaming numbers did not come close, however, negatively affecting its overall Hot 100 debut.

This week, “End of the World” ranks as only the fourth-highest new entry on the Hot 100, behind BigXthaPlug and Bailey Zimmerman's “All the Way” and Ed Sheeran's “Azizam.” Internationally, the track struggled to gain momentum, failing to reach the top 40 on the Billboard Global 200 or Global Excl. U.S. charts.

talkofthecharts posted to Instagram last week, “Miley Cyrus' ‘End of the World' is predicted to debut around no. 52 on the Billboard #Hot100.”