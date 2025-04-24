Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Ed Sheeran and Noah Kahan Surprise Fans with Pub Duet

Ed Sheeran and Noah Kahan just gave fans a musical moment they didn’t know they needed—but now won’t stop talking about. In a surprise collaboration, the two artists came together…

Kayla Morgan
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/ Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran and Noah Kahan just gave fans a musical moment they didn’t know they needed—but now won’t stop talking about.

In a surprise collaboration, the two artists came together at Santa’s Pub in Nashville to perform Kahan’s hit "Stick Season." The performance was captured in a video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, April 22, and quickly gained attention online.

"Shut down @santaspub in Nashville to do dueling songs with @noahkahanmusic," Sheeran, wrote in the caption. "What a night." Seated at a small table with guitars in hand, the pair played to a packed room of fans who sang along to every word.

Together, Sheeran, Kahan, and the crowd sang:

"And I love Vermont, but it's the season of the sticks / And I saw your mom, she forgot that I existed / And it's half my fault, but I just like to play the victim / I'll drink alcohol 'til my friends come home for Christmas."

The intimate “dueling song” session quickly sparked excitement across social media. One fan wrote, "Ed's side quests are everything," while another commented, "Pls sidequest in a lil pub in NY somewhere sir i beg." Someone else added, "Boston next??"

Reactions ranged from envy to full-blown emotion:

"The people at this show are the luckiest people on the planet right now," one person wrote. "Not sure I’ve ever had this much FOMO," another person said.

"Crying screaming throwing up this is perfecttttt," shared one fan. Another posted, "this just altered my brain chemistry."

Sheeran recently appeared at Coachella, where he performed alongside Post Malone and delivered hits like "Castle on the Hill," "Thinking Out Loud," and "Shape of You." He also released a new single, "Azizam," on April 18, part of his upcoming album Play, expected in 2025.

Meanwhile, Kahan is preparing for a busy tour season, starting in May with shows in Napa, California, before heading to Europe and the UK, and then returning to the U.S. in September for three major music festivals.

Ed SheeranNoah Kahan
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Billie Eilish Lead 2025 AMAs Nominations
MusicKendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Billie Eilish Lead 2025 AMAs NominationsKayla Morgan
This Day in Top 40 History: April 24
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: April 24Kristina Hall
Doechii’s “Anxiety” Video Reaches 23 Billion Views Across Social Media Following Billboard Top 10 Break
MusicDoechii’s “Anxiety” Video Reaches 23 Billion Views Across Social Media Following Billboard Top 10 BreakJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect