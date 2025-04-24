Ed Sheeran and Noah Kahan Surprise Fans with Pub Duet
Ed Sheeran and Noah Kahan just gave fans a musical moment they didn’t know they needed—but now won’t stop talking about.
In a surprise collaboration, the two artists came together at Santa’s Pub in Nashville to perform Kahan’s hit "Stick Season." The performance was captured in a video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, April 22, and quickly gained attention online.
"Shut down @santaspub in Nashville to do dueling songs with @noahkahanmusic," Sheeran, wrote in the caption. "What a night." Seated at a small table with guitars in hand, the pair played to a packed room of fans who sang along to every word.
Together, Sheeran, Kahan, and the crowd sang:
"And I love Vermont, but it's the season of the sticks / And I saw your mom, she forgot that I existed / And it's half my fault, but I just like to play the victim / I'll drink alcohol 'til my friends come home for Christmas."
The intimate “dueling song” session quickly sparked excitement across social media. One fan wrote, "Ed's side quests are everything," while another commented, "Pls sidequest in a lil pub in NY somewhere sir i beg." Someone else added, "Boston next??"
Reactions ranged from envy to full-blown emotion:
"The people at this show are the luckiest people on the planet right now," one person wrote. "Not sure I’ve ever had this much FOMO," another person said.
"Crying screaming throwing up this is perfecttttt," shared one fan. Another posted, "this just altered my brain chemistry."
Sheeran recently appeared at Coachella, where he performed alongside Post Malone and delivered hits like "Castle on the Hill," "Thinking Out Loud," and "Shape of You." He also released a new single, "Azizam," on April 18, part of his upcoming album Play, expected in 2025.
Meanwhile, Kahan is preparing for a busy tour season, starting in May with shows in Napa, California, before heading to Europe and the UK, and then returning to the U.S. in September for three major music festivals.