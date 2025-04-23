Good Friend Fears Justin Bieber Might Be Involved in a Cult

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Justin Bieber, the pop sensation who grew up before our very eyes after rising to fame with the catchy and melodious “Baby,” has been in the news recently, with fans expressing concern over his questionable behavior. A close friend has even reportedly voiced serious concern, fearing the singer may be involved in a cult.

Is Justin Bieber in a Cult?

If you ask his longtime friend Ryan Good, who is also the co-founder and creative director of Drew House, Bieber’s fashion brand, the answer is yes. Good, who hasn’t spoken with the singer in over a year, believes Bieber’s pastor, Judah Smith of Churchome in Beverly Hills, is influencing him. According to Page Six, the Canadian singer-songwriter made Smith a board member at Drew House, a move Good called “weird” since Smith is not a businessman.

Good who was Bieber’s road manager in the past, expressed concern over the singer’s recent behavior, including smoking what appeared to be weed next to his 15-year-old brother during Coachella set, acting strangely at wife Hailey Bieber’s Rhode skin care event in Los Angeles, and posting video clips of himself smoking and rapping about “flying high like a magpie.”

TMZ reported that Good, who was also a part of Churchome, left because he felt it was a “cult and wanted out.” Good and Smith also reportedly didn’t get along, and the closeness between Bieber and the pastor was one of the reasons for his and Good’s falling out.

Earlier this month, Bieber also announced that he is no longer part of Drew House and is not supporting the brand anymore. The “Never Say Never” singer wrote in a since-deleted post, “Drew House doesn’t represent me or my family or life. If your [sic] rocking with me the human Justin Bieber don’t waste ur money on Drew House.” He also reportedly unfollowed Good earlier this year, along with Scooter Braun.

A source close to Bieber and Smith told the Daily Mail that the relationship between the two has become “a narcissistic pastor egging on a narcissistic artist, both fueled by Jesus, running around trying to do business,” seemingly validating Good’s concern about Bieber giving Smith control of his life.