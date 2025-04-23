ENTER ONLINE: Tina Fey & Amy Poehler
Enter for a chance to win a pair to tickets to see Tina Fey & Amy Poehler at the Prudential Center on 6/22.
The ultimate comedy night you’ve been waiting for is happening on Saturday, June 22, at the Prudential Center Arena in Newark. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler — the iconic duo behind Saturday Night Live’s most unforgettable sketches and fan-favorite films like Mean Girls, Bridesmaids, Baby Mama and Sisters — are teaming up for a night of nonstop laughs, witty banter and epic storytelling. This isn’t just another night out; it’s the comedy event of the year. Whether you’ve followed their comedy genius from SNL, adored them in hit movies or binge-watched 30 Rock and Parks and Recreation, this is your chance to experience their comedic brilliance live and in person. Join Amy Poehler and Tina Fey to celebrate their thirty years of friendship with an evening of jokes, stories and convertainment. “If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!” – Amy and Tina Call your friends, clear your schedule and get ready for a night of comedy gold with Tina and Amy. This is the one you don’t want to miss!
Tickets on sale at northtoshore.com.
From 12:00am on 4/23/25 to 11:59pm on 4/27/25, enter this online contest. Three (3) random entrants will win a pair of tickets (2) to see Tina Fey & Amy Poehler at the Prudential Center on June 22nd valued at $69 each (plus fees), courtesy of North To Shore. Must be at least 18 years old and a legal resident of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMGQ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.