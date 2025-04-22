Contests
Pitbull Teams Up With Shakira at MetLife Stadium for May 16 Tour Stop

Jim Mayhew

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Shakira performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Latin music star Pitbull will storm the stage with Shakira at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on May 16. The surprise addition to her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour" lit up social media when she announced their special one-night collaboration.

This powerhouse pairing adds extra buzz to the two-night stint, which starts May 15. After an eight-year break from the road, Shakira's back with a vengeance.

Starting in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 13, the shows will blaze through cities until the final stop in San Francisco on June 30. Her latest music, fresh from her twelfth album released March 22, 2024, takes center stage.

The massive New Jersey venue's calendar bursts with star power this summer. Music fans can catch sets by Oasis, My Chemical Romance, Zach Bryan, and piano man Billy Joel throughout 2025.

Social media buzzed with questions about who might show up for the May 15 performance. The duo's electric chemistry first sparked their 2012 smash hit "Get It Started."

Her North American comeback spans 19 cities. These shows mark the end of her time away from the spotlight, bringing fresh energy to stages across the continent.

Box office lines lit up when tickets dropped this month. MetLife Stadium's packed schedule mixes sports and music all season long, drawing crowds from across the region.

Shakira
Jim MayhewWriter
