World Autism Awareness Month in New Jersey

Annual Walk Now for Autism Speaks participants pose with a sign that reads, “We walk today, we cure tomorrow.”

For five decades, April has been Autism Awareness Month, and along with the internationally recognized World Autism Day, it reminds us to support the cause “where every person with autism has the opportunities they deserve.”

Autism Speaks is celebrating its 20th anniversary. For the past two decades, they have “stood alongside the autism community, igniting a global movement for understanding, acceptance, and lasting change.” They encourage everyone to do things that raise awareness about autistic individuals throughout the world.

Many of us know a family who an autistic child. It’s very difficult for families, and not many people truly understand the demanding and strenuous day-to-day life they live.

Autism Awareness in New Jersey

Robbie’s World Foundation shares that “In New Jersey, 1 in 32 kids are diagnosed as being on the spectrum.” That makes the Garden State the number one state for the highest rate in the entire country.”

Robbie’s World Foundation was established by the Gelormini family in New Providence, New Jersey. It was formed to honor their son Robbie, who had Profound, Non-Verbal Autism. Robbie passed away in his sleep in 2017 from a seizure.

Now the Gelormini family is dedicated to helping others affected by Autism. Robbie’s World Foundation does whatever it can to assist other Autism families who need assistance.

They plan events like “Lemonade Mom’s Retreats” for families, encourage businesses to participate in their fundraising ideas, and speak at schools nationwide. Additionally, they spread awareness through their podcast, “Spectrum Perspectives.” There is also their children’s book series, “Robbie’s World and His Spectrum of Adventures.”

Cindy Gelormini, is the author and illustrator of the trilogy series of twelve stories where Robbie the Penguin, “has Severe Autism and is Non-Verbal, but he gets his point across in every story.” She is also Robbie's mother. The books are fun, funny, and have a message of unconditional love. Every chapter ends with, “I love you just the way you are.” Adding to public awareness and understanding, Cindy and her books were featured on several media outlets, including The Today Show.

Find out more on the Robbie’s World Facebook page here.

Check out the Robbie’s World books and more information at RobbiesWorldBook.com