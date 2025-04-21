This Day in Top 40 History: April 21

The Coachella Music Festival dominates the music scene on April 21, with top stars performing on this day over the years. April 21 has a rich history with numerous notable events that have shaped the music industry.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Pop sensations headlined the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California, on April 21, including:

2018: Big names at Coachella included Beyoncé, SZA, The Weeknd, Eminem, Tyler the Creator, HAIM, and alt-J.

Ariana Grande, Khalid, and Zedd headlined the Coachella Music Festival. Other top artists that performed were Bad Bunny, Dillon Frances, and H.E.R. 2024: April 21 marked the final day of the 2024 festival, with Doja Cat, J Balvin, and Lil Yachty serving as the headliners. Other notable artists included Khruangbin, Jhene Aiko, and Bebe Rexha.

Cultural Milestones

These are some cultural milestones that took place on April 21:

1973: Tony Orlando and Dawn's "Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Old Oak Tree" reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts, where it stayed for four weeks and dominated the radio waves throughout 1973. The song is based on a story in which a man requests that his wife tie a yellow ribbon around the oak tree if she still wants to see him when he returns home from a Civil War prison.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Changes and challenges are part of being in the music industry, and April 21 had its highlights, including:

2004: New to the pop scene, Jennifer Hudson was eliminated from American Idol. Today, Hudson has won various awards and is a highly respected performer.

