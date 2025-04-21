Stockton University Enrollment Hits 8,630 as Atlantic City Transforms Into College Town

Motion Blur Shot Of High School Students Walking On Stairs Between Lessons In Busy College Building

Fall 2024 brought 8,630 students to Stockton University, marking Atlantic City's shift from casino hub to academic center. Students flock to this coastal spot, drawn by its mix of programs and budget-friendly costs.

With its 2,000 acres of oceanfront grounds, the school stands out. Students wake up to waves crashing outside their windows. This growth has sparked fresh energy in the city's academic scene.

The city now hosts three distinct schools. While Stockton leads with core studies, Atlantic Cape Community College focuses on practical skills. Franklin University adds distance learning to the mix.

Transport links put everything within reach. Local buses connect nearby communities, trains zip to Philadelphia, and coach services stretch to NYC and DC. Students move freely between cities without needing cars.

Work chances pop up everywhere. The mix of hotels, gaming spots, and city offices creates perfect training grounds. At Hard Rock, students jump into food service, computer work, and money management. Local government welcomes those eyeing public service.

Living costs beat other college towns hands down. Sand and surf sit steps from lecture halls. Bikes zip students around town. The grounds burst with quiet study corners, workout rooms, and social spaces.

Business, guest services, and ocean studies pull in most new faces. These match what local employers seek. Students put their learning to work right away in nearby companies.

City life keeps costs low. Most spots sit within walking distance. Meals and rooms cost less than big cities charge. Weekend trips to major cities stay within easy reach.

Sharp upkeep makes campus life smooth. Clean rooms and fresh facilities greet students daily. Groups meet up often. Sports teams keep active year-round.