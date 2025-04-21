Launches Anti-Distraction Campaign After Seeing 688 Traffic Deaths in 2024

Damaged in heavy car accident vehicles after collision on city street crash site at night. Road safety and insurance concept.

Traffic deaths in New Jersey reached 688 last year - a troubling 14% increase that's the worst pedestrian death rate in three decades.

To tackle this problem, the NJ Department of Labor started an April 2025 campaign against distracted driving. "Road safety is a shared responsibility... Eliminating driving distractions can help protect the lives of our public workers," said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo to nj.gov.

The state's new campaign, "Put the Phone Away or Pay," includes stepped-up enforcement. Police departments will increase patrols, looking especially for drivers using their phones.

From 2018 to 2022, work zones saw about eight deaths each year. But 2022 was worse, with 13 deaths. DOT Commissioner Fran O'Connor spoke directly about worker safety: "Distracted driving puts the lives of our public workers at risk... It's our responsibility to create a culture of safety."

The Move Over Law requires drivers to change lanes or slow down when passing emergency crews or road workers. HTS Director Michael J. Rizol, Jr. said it clearly: "Every second behind the wheel demands a driver's full attention."

The Target Zero Commission, created by Governor Murphy this January, wants to end all traffic deaths by 2040. New Jersey stands alone - only one other state has labeled every county as "high priority" for pedestrian safety.

MVC Acting Chief Latrecia Littles-Floyd emphasized looking out for workers and pedestrians. Attorney General Platkin noted: "Staying focused behind the wheel... is crucial in preventing a possible tragedy."