Administrative Professional Day and Week in Central Jersey

A receptionist speaks on the phone at an office, and is surrounded by several flower arrangements and bouquets.

This week is Administrative Professional Week, and Wednesday, April 23rd, is Administrative Professional Day. Each year, Wednesday during Administrative Professional Week is celebrated as Administrative Professional Day.

This week, we are all encouraged to take some time out to celebrate and honor all of the administrative professionals who work hard every day to make our workday better. Administrative professionals include administrative assistants, office managers, receptionists, data entry clerks, or any other person who assists in maintaining an office and its employees.

An administrative professional is usually someone with a friendly and sparkling personality who makes people feel special and welcome. This is especially true for those who work as receptionists or front desk personnel.

We’ve had many front desk greeters through the years, and I created name plates for most of them with the title “Vice President of First Impressions.” That’s what they are. Receptionists are the first and initial impression a customer or client gets when they enter a business or office.

My sister-in-law works as a “client greeter” and receptionist at a local dental office. She is perfect for the position. She’s a kind person who is always friendly with a big smile that makes everyone she meets feel special. She is just one example of the type of admin we are all honoring on the 23rd.

Flowers to Honor Administrative Professionals This Week

