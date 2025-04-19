Contests
Independent Book Store Day in Central Jersey

Joel Katz
We have an amazing independent bookstore in my town that also sells vinyl records and other media. I’ve been there several times, most recently, I visited just over a week ago for Record Store Day. While there, I learned that there was also an Independent Book Store Day.

According to the American Booksellers Association (ABA), Independent Book Store Day has been held each year for the past 12 years. The ABA is “a national trade association that supports and advocates for the success of independent bookstores.” According to their website, this year’s Independent Book Store Day falls on April 26th. According to IndieBound.org, there will be over 1600 independent bookstores participating across the country.

Independent Bookstore Day honors and supports independent bookstores. There are many celebratory events, first-time available items, and special offers both in-store and online during the festivities. These special activities include book readings by authors, live music, contests, and activities for kids. It’s a nationwide event that’s considered a day to show appreciation to local “mom and pop” stores.

On the morning show last week I was discussing a heartwarming story about a bookstore in the Upper Midwest. The store was moving to another larger location about football field’s length down the street in their town.

Via social media, the owner asked for help from the community with the move. The response was overwhelming when 350 people showed up to assist her in the relocation.

The move was completed in just a few hours when all of the volunteers formed a human chain. One book at a time, they transferred more than 9000 books from the shelves of the old location to the shelves of the new, larger store.

This is the kind of loyalty and love people have for their hometown Independent Book Stores.

Central Jersey Bookstores Participating in Independent Bookstore Day

The indie bookstores in Central Jersey are planning a special day for book lovers in Independent Book Store Day, including the following:

The Bear and the Books in Hopewell, NJ

Hidden Gems Literary Emporium in New Brunswick

The Town Bookstore in Westfield, NJ

Booktrader in Hamilton, NJ

The Cloak and Dagger, and The Labyrinth Book, both in Princeton, NJ

Bookworm in Bernardsville, NJ

Here’s the Story in Union, NJ

Get more information about Independent Book Store HERE.

Joel KatzWriter
