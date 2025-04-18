TIME100 Gala Coming to NYC with Snoop Dogg as Host, Ed Sheeran and Myles Smith Taking the Stage

Ed Sheeran, Hozier, and Myles Smith have been named on the 2025 TIME100 list of the world's most influential people, joining a diverse group of leaders shaping global culture, business, and society. TIME will celebrate the honorees at a gala in New York City later this month.

This year's issue includes five distinct covers featuring cultural icons like Demi Moore, Snoop Dogg, and Serena Williams. Among those honored are creators and leaders from across disciplines, including Shonda Rhimes, Will Ferrell, and Simone Biles — who recently became the most successful Olympic gymnast in history during the summer games in Paris. Musicians Rosé, Hozier, and Myles Smith are applauded for their individual contributions to the music industry. Hozier is praised by Noah Kahan for the emotional depth in his songwriting, while Chris Hemsworth highlights Ed Sheeran's talent for connecting with audiences.

TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs explained the publication's mission in a letter to their readers, TIME's founders knew that focusing on the individuals who are transforming the world is the best way to help readers understand it."

This year's list is indicative of changing leadership dynamics, with six members of the Trump Administration and a record 16 corporate CEOs. Others named on the 2025 TIME100 list include:

Serena Williams is still lighting up the sports world three years after retiring from tennis and as a member of the ownership group of Toronto Tempo.

WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier are being honored today for the establishment of a new women's basketball league that is off and running.

Actor and activist Daniel Dae Kim receives accolades from J.J. Abrams for his push for Asian American representation and equality.