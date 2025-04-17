Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Urgent Apple Update Just Released for iPhones and iPads

If you’re anything like me, you get a little suspicious whenever there’s a new Apple update for your iPhone. I like to wait a day or two to download and…

Joel Katz
Update : Apple employees help customers at the Fifth Avenue Apple Store on new products launch day on September 20, 2024 in New York City.

Apple employees help customers at the Fifth Avenue Apple Store on new products launch day on September 20, 2024 in New York City.

(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

If you’re anything like me, you get a little suspicious whenever there’s a new Apple update for your iPhone. I like to wait a day or two to download and update it to make sure there aren’t any issues with it. There have been a few occasions where the update has caused a few bugs that need to be corrected.

However, I’m not waiting to download latest improvement because of the urgency Apple has expressed concerning security.

The company has just issued what they’re calling an urgent update for anyone who owns an iPhone. Apparently, the big tech brains at the company claim they have discovered a couple of serious security vulnerabilities.

Update Fixes Security Issues

The latest update is iOS 18.4.1, which fixes a few security issues that some have taken advantage of with high-tech cyber-attacks that have specifically targeted certain people.

The urgent update was just released within the past 24 hours and is being called “extremely crucial” for those who own an iPhone XS model or later. Some iPads are also included in the warning and suggested update.

One of the issues which they’re calling CVE-2025-31200, has a vulnerability in your phone’s memory. This threat exposes the memory to a corruption issue in the CoreAudio system. This issue allows bad actors to use malicious code with disguised media files.

Another issue, called CVE-2025-31201, allows hackers to access your phone without authorization.

According to Apple, their website says that many people have been attacked including media members and those who work for the government. Apple hasn’t shared everything regarding all of the vulnerabilities, but recommend you update your device.

The iOS 18.4.1 update is a follow-up to another recently released update. To download the new update, go “Settings” then “General” then “Software Update.”

Apple is urging everyone to install the update asap with some experts saying that there is no reason to panic.

iPadiPhoneupdate
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
singles in NJ - a couple holds hands under trees during a sunset
LifestyleNew Jersey Still one of the Best States to Find a PartnerJoel Katz
Grilled cheese sandwiches sit on a silver tray.
LifestyleGrilled Cheese Sandwich Day in New JerseyJoel Katz
Lunch - A hand holds a small salad on a clear plate
Lifestyle2 Simple Ways to Save Lunch Money Every Day at WorkJoel Katz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect