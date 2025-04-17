Urgent Apple Update Just Released for iPhones and iPads

Apple employees help customers at the Fifth Avenue Apple Store on new products launch day on September 20, 2024 in New York City.

If you’re anything like me, you get a little suspicious whenever there’s a new Apple update for your iPhone. I like to wait a day or two to download and update it to make sure there aren’t any issues with it. There have been a few occasions where the update has caused a few bugs that need to be corrected.

However, I’m not waiting to download latest improvement because of the urgency Apple has expressed concerning security.

The company has just issued what they’re calling an urgent update for anyone who owns an iPhone. Apparently, the big tech brains at the company claim they have discovered a couple of serious security vulnerabilities.

The latest update is iOS 18.4.1, which fixes a few security issues that some have taken advantage of with high-tech cyber-attacks that have specifically targeted certain people.

The urgent update was just released within the past 24 hours and is being called “extremely crucial” for those who own an iPhone XS model or later. Some iPads are also included in the warning and suggested update.

One of the issues which they’re calling CVE-2025-31200, has a vulnerability in your phone’s memory. This threat exposes the memory to a corruption issue in the CoreAudio system. This issue allows bad actors to use malicious code with disguised media files.

Another issue, called CVE-2025-31201, allows hackers to access your phone without authorization.

According to Apple, their website says that many people have been attacked including media members and those who work for the government. Apple hasn’t shared everything regarding all of the vulnerabilities, but recommend you update your device.

The iOS 18.4.1 update is a follow-up to another recently released update. To download the new update, go “Settings” then “General” then “Software Update.”