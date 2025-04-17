Somerset County’s First Cat Café ‘Catcetera’ to Open June 2025, Promises Feline Fun and Community Events

Starting June 1, Catcetera will welcome visitors at 42 W. Somerset Street in Raritan. This first-of-its-kind spot in Somerset County lets guests spend time with 15-20 adoptable cats.

"Our mission is to make our community a better place, one cat and one person at a time. Partnering with local animal rescues, we foster adoptable cats in a free-roam lounge, allowing people to enjoy the company of cats in a fun, safe, and comfortable space," said co-owners Wendi Zimmerman and Jessica Adams.

Visitors can join cat yoga sessions, watch movies with feline friends, or bring kids to story time. The space also hosts unique gatherings: from LGBTQIA+ teen meetups to quiet morning sessions for seniors and special hours for guests with sensory needs.

"Shelters are necessary, but they can be loud and noisy, and cats are scared in corners or clawing to get out," Zimmerman told My Central Jersey. "The lounge environment gives you a place where you can sit down on a couch and see the true personalities of the cats."

The owners aim to match three to five cats with new families weekly. Local rescue groups receive all adoption payments directly.

Remote workers can use the space in the afternoons, with internet and workstations ready. The entrance features a shop selling cat merchandise, branded items, and quick snacks.

The concept started in Taiwan back in 1998. California opened the first U.S. location in 2014, while Asbury Park brought the trend to New Jersey in 2017.

The building splits into two zones: a main space for social cats and a cozy corner for kittens and shy ones. Regular visitors can sign up for membership deals.