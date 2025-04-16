Contests
LISTEN LIVE

New Jersey Still one of the Best States to Find a Partner

There are about ten million people living in the state of New Jersey. Even if we eliminate kids and married people, there are still millions of singles looking for love….

Joel Katz
singles in NJ - a couple holds hands under trees during a sunset

A couple walk through Richmond Park at sunset.

 (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

There are about ten million people living in the state of New Jersey. Even if we eliminate kids and married people, there are still millions of singles looking for love.

There seems to be many more single people today whose priorities differ from past generations. They like the independence and autonomy of dating but not delving into a commitment. According to my parents, in retrospect, when they were young marriage was expected. Most people felt if you didn’t get married then there may be something wrong with you. “Why can’t he or she find someone?” There was more pressure to get married, especially if you wanted to have children. That need is no longer necessary.

Singles Times Are A Changin'

Traditional relationships in regards to families has changed in a big way over the years. The attitudes towards marriage, living together, and parenting have made it more common to stay single. It’s created a society where you’re not judged as much for not settling down when you’re young. A large percentage choose to establish their career before deciding to start a family. Additionally, today more people are starting that family and not interested in getting married.

Singles in New Jersey

According to WalletHub’s “Best and Worst States for Singles,” New Jersey is in the top twenty percent. They ranked best to worst based on three factors: economics, opportunities and romance, and fun. New Jersey came in at number 10.

We ranked 9th for dating opportunities, 23rd in dating economics, and 12th for romance and fun. Our neighbors in New York and Pennsylvania ranked 4th and 5th respectively, overall.

Singles in Central Jersey

According to an NJ.com study, most people in many Central Jersey towns are still single. These towns include New Brunswick, Red Bank, Neptune City, Trenton, and Asbury Park. Surprisingly, no towns in Somerset County ended up on that list.

being singleSingle LifeSingles
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
Grilled cheese sandwiches sit on a silver tray.
LifestyleGrilled Cheese Sandwich Day in New JerseyJoel Katz
Lunch - A hand holds a small salad on a clear plate
Lifestyle2 Simple Ways to Save Lunch Money Every Day at WorkJoel Katz
Tax manila folder labeled Taxes 2024 sits on a computer keyboard.
LifestyleLast Minute Nightmare Tax Scams to AvoidJoel Katz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect