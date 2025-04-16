New Jersey Still one of the Best States to Find a Partner

There are about ten million people living in the state of New Jersey. Even if we eliminate kids and married people, there are still millions of singles looking for love.

There seems to be many more single people today whose priorities differ from past generations. They like the independence and autonomy of dating but not delving into a commitment. According to my parents, in retrospect, when they were young marriage was expected. Most people felt if you didn’t get married then there may be something wrong with you. “Why can’t he or she find someone?” There was more pressure to get married, especially if you wanted to have children. That need is no longer necessary.

Singles Times Are A Changin'

Traditional relationships in regards to families has changed in a big way over the years. The attitudes towards marriage, living together, and parenting have made it more common to stay single. It’s created a society where you’re not judged as much for not settling down when you’re young. A large percentage choose to establish their career before deciding to start a family. Additionally, today more people are starting that family and not interested in getting married.

Singles in New Jersey

According to WalletHub’s “Best and Worst States for Singles,” New Jersey is in the top twenty percent. They ranked best to worst based on three factors: economics, opportunities and romance, and fun. New Jersey came in at number 10.

We ranked 9th for dating opportunities, 23rd in dating economics, and 12th for romance and fun. Our neighbors in New York and Pennsylvania ranked 4th and 5th respectively, overall.

Singles in Central Jersey