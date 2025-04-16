New Jersey Defensive Driving Course Offers Point Reduction and Insurance Savings

A defensive driving course approved by New Jersey knocks two points off your driving record and can save you up to 10% on your insurance.

The state's Motor Vehicle Commission approves both online and classroom courses. The six-hour class covers traffic laws, accident prevention, and safe driving practices.

Points can be reduced once every five years, while insurance discounts renew every three. Drivers need at least two points on their record when finishing the course to get the point reduction.

Classes focus on New Jersey-specific material about local roadways. Students learn common accident causes, how to identify dangerous situations, and tips for driving safely on roads and highways.

Once you pass, the course providers send your results straight to the state. Insurance discount certificates are available to download immediately.

This course is separate from mandatory driver education. The state runs other programs - Driver Improvement and Probationary Driver - which have different purposes and don't offer insurance savings.

Insurance companies each have their own rules for discounts. NJM Insurance Group and GEICO give discounts mid-policy, but unsafe driving after the course can cancel these benefits.

Online students can complete the course at their own pace. The program works on mobile devices or computers, so people can learn whenever they have time.

The National Safety Council launched New Jersey's first driver safety program in 1964. They focused on correcting driver behavior instead of vehicle issues or road design.

The state monitors course providers carefully. This supervision maintains teaching standards and ensures students get the knowledge they need for safer driving.