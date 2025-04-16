East Brunswick Library Kicks Off Free Environmental Education Series

Man throwing out black eco-friendly recyclable trash bag in to big plastic green garbage container. Take out the trash. High quality photo

Starting this spring, East Brunswick Public Library will host two free sessions about waste and recycling. State and county specialists will teach practical methods for better waste management.

The first meeting starts April 16 at 7:00 p.m. in Meeting Room 3. Attendees can join in person or through Zoom. County waste specialists Lynn Ust and Briane Peters will teach smart recycling methods and ways to stop wasting food.

On May 28, Steven Rinaldi from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection takes the stage. His talk spans recycling's past and shows fresh approaches to cut waste.

These sessions belong to the WeCycle series, part of the library's Option Green initiative. The Friends of the Environmental Commission helped start this project back in 2017.

Speakers will tackle common questions about recycling. Want to know what to do with old batteries? Confused about food expiration dates? They'll clear up these mysteries and show how to stop throwing away good food.

Past Option Green talks drew crowds with unique topics. From buzzing bees to saving seeds and testing water, each session brought something new. The Association of New Jersey Environmental Commissions took notice, giving the program their 2017 Environmental Achievement Award.

Three to six times yearly, the series welcomes teens and adults to learn from top minds. State scientists, university experts, and environmental pros share their knowledge. Miss a talk? Watch it later on the library's site.