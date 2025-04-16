Brooks Brothers Inks Deal for 5,252 Square Foot Space in Red Bank

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 08: The Brooks Brothers logo is painted on the window of a shuttered store in the financial district on July 08, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The retailer which was founded in 1818 and currently has more than 500 stores worldwide filed for bankruptcy protection today.

A new Brooks Brothers store will open at 32-34 Broad Street in Red Bank, New Jersey. The 5,252-square-foot retail space, once home to Chase Bank, sat empty since the pandemic's start.

After closing its spot at The Grove in Shrewsbury, the historic clothing brand returns to Monmouth County. The site offers private parking and sits next to a public lot, making it easy for shoppers to visit.

"Brooks Brothers represents the caliber of tenant that downtown Red Bank deserves. We are confident that their arrival will attract even more premier tenants to the downtown," said Matt LoBocchiaro to NJBIZ.

Several firms worked on the deal. Kislak Commercial Real Estate's Peter Wisniewski and Matt LoBocchiaro backed the property owner. RIPCO's Patricia AmecAngelo teamed up with CBRE's Rémy deVarenne for Brooks Brothers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brooks Brothers to Red Bank, a brand renowned for its tradition and quality," said Mayor William Portman to Real Estate NJ. "Their presence downtown not only strengthens our retail community but also draws even more attention to the unique shopping and dining experiences we offer."

The store joins a mix of high-end shops like Tiffany & Co., Urban Outfitters, and Garmany. Steps away, visitors find the Count Basie Center for the Arts, local eateries, and parks by the water.

Red Bank RiverCenter's leader Mairin Bennet sees promise in the new addition. "Their opening is a significant addition to our efforts at the Red Bank RiverCenter to cultivate a vibrant, diverse, and sustainable downtown," Bennet said.