Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Sinners’ is the Highest Rated Vampire Movie

Move over Edward Cullen with your perfectly tousled hair and sparkly skin, there’s a new vampire movie in town. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, starring Michael B, Jordan in dual roles (yes, please!), has emerged as the highest-rated vampire-film, boasting a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

If you have not seen the trailer yet, check it out below and read our thoughts about it here.

Sinners | Warner Bros.

Sinners: A New Hope for Vampire Flicks

Let’s face it: vampire movies have had their share of hits and misses. From the disappointing Queen of the Damned (even Anne Rice, the author of the book from which the movie was based has, accused the filmmakers of mutilating her work), to Vampires Suck who tried to mock the Twilight movies but in an unfunny way, the genre’s reputation has been without its bite in recent years. But enter Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, and suddenly we’re (figuratively and literally) dying for more.

The movie doesn’t feature a brooding, “vegetarian” vampire or a bloodsucker with an identity crisis and killing its own. It’s a masterclass in staying true to the vampire lore while also combining it with other supernatural elements that appeal to a lot of audiences, such as those interested in blues music or crossroads legends of selling one’s soul to the devil for talent, fame, or money.

With a storyline that mixes subtle social commentary, superb action sequences that’ll leave you breathless as if you are the one being chased by these fanged creatures, it’s no wonder the film is breaking records.

The Highest Rated Movie for Coogler and Jordan

Director Coogler, with frequent collaborator Jordan (they have already worked together in Creed, Black Panther, Fruitvale Station), has a sure hit in their pockets with Sinners. The two, who had worked on critically and commercially successful films in the past, make it easier to understand how the vampire flick rated that high. As of now, it looks like the movie is about to be Coogler and Jordan’s best movie, unless, of course, they collaborate again in the future.

So, should you watch Sinners? If you’re a fan of the vampire genre, it’s an absolute must. If you’ve never been a fan of vampires, Michael B. Jordan might just change your mind.