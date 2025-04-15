Direct File Available in New Jersey for Instant Filing

Today is tax day, are you familiar with Direct File?

I was in a bit of a panic. We were just able to get our taxes done less than a week before the deadline. Fortunately, we filed in time and will actually be getting a small but welcome refund this year. It’s been a while.

Maybe you’re in panic mode right now because tax day is here. If you want to get your taxes done right now, consider “Direct File” from the IRS.

John Fuld, New Jersey spokesperson for the Internal Revenue Service, shared with me that Direct File is available to New Jersey residents. You can file your taxes for free at directfile.irs.gov. Direct File is free, easy to use, and accurate.

What is Direct File?

John says, “The system will take you on a step-by-step process through a series of questions to prepare your federal tax return.” It’s just like answering questions from your accountant. Once you complete your Federal taxes, the program takes you through your state taxes. Plus, if you have a problem, there’s a live chat to assist you.

Direct File will work on all devices, including cell phones, laptops, tablets, and desktop computers. There’s also an eligibility checker to see if you can use the IRS Direct File.

Direct File debuted last year, and they’ve added some additional features. John told me that the “new features can help taxpayers prepare a return faster and avoid data-entry errors. In addition to importing information from their W-2 and their IRS Online Account, taxpayers can now choose to import information into their tax return from multiple forms, including a 1099-INT or a 1095-A.

My main concern is that I’d forget something. According to what I was told, Direct File tells you if something is missing. They have all your past filings and know what you need to file accurately without errors.

It seems like this will be the way most will be filing in the future, and it will save a lot of money on tax preparation fees.

In addition to New Jersey, Direct File is also an option for those living in Alaska, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington state, Wisconsin and Wyoming.