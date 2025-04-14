Free Wellness Event for First Responders Coming to Shrewsbury, NJ

Firefighter Gerard McGibbon, of Engine 283 in Brownsville, Brooklyn, prays after the World Trade Center buildings collapsed September 11, 2001.

We all know at least one person who is a first responder. I have friends and neighbors who are emergency personnel. These are our local heroes like police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs. They are the first to arrive at accidents, disasters, or emergencies. Their job includes risking their lives to protect and assist others.

There are some unbelievable stories that I've been told, first-hand, that are jaw-dropping. I know people who deal with situations regularly that I wouldn't want to experience even once in my life.

They're trained to handle high-stress situations and make quick decisions to help save lives every day. These situations can take their toll on a first responder’s physical and mental health.

Free First Responders Wellness Event

On Saturday, May 3rd, a FREE event for first responders will be hosted by Steve Robinson, a volunteer firefighter and owner of YogaSix Shrewsbury, and Dr. Natanya Wachtel, a behavioral scientist and mental health advocate working with The Blue Magazine, a law enforcement-focused publication that covers first responder culture, mental health, and the challenges officers face both in and out of uniform.

The local event is Heroes Recharge, a wellness event designed to address the job's mental, emotional, and physical toll.

They point out that “it’s not a luxury event, but a necessary intervention. First responders face significantly higher risks of PTSD, chronic pain, anxiety, and suicide, yet mental health support remains largely inaccessible or stigmatized.” It’s an event that is part of a larger effort to change that.

They’re raising funds for the “Moment of Silence” Suicide Prevention Initiative, a campaign supported by The Blue Magazine to provide direct support and crisis intervention for first responders struggling with mental health challenges.

First responders are trained to run toward the fire, push through the trauma, and keep moving. But that survival mindset comes at a cost. Without real solutions, we continue losing people to burnout, mental breakdowns, and suicide.

Heroes Recharge is about giving them the tools they need to recover before it’s too late.

The following will be provided at the event:

-Breathwork & Mobility Training – Tactical stress relief strategies designed for high-impact professions.

-Cold Plunge Therapy & Sports Massage – Recovery sessions to reduce chronic pain and fatigue.

-Live Panel Discussions & Media Coverage – Featuring The Blue Magazine, Good Cop, Bad Cop Podcast, and experts in first responder wellness.

-Community Support and Fundraising for Suicide Prevention. Proceeds from this event will go toward first responder mental health initiatives.

Heroes Recharge will take place on Saturday, May 3rd at YogaSix in Shrewsbury, New Jersey with sessions at 1:00 and 2:00 PM.