5 Simple Steps for Preventing Falls

“Falls are a common risk for those with Parkinson’s disease, dementia, and other neurological conditions. These conditions can affect balance, coordination, and reaction time, increasing the likelihood of a fall,” said Bonnie Saunders, PT, DPT, MPA, manager, Physical Rehabilitation Services at Saint Peter’s Health and Wellness Center. “However, small changes can make a big difference in preventing injuries and maintaining independence.”

5 Steps to Reduce Your Fall Risk

1 - Declutter Your Space – Keep hallways clear of cords, loose rugs, and objects that could cause tripping. Arrange furniture to create wide paths that are easy to navigate.



2 - Watch Your Step – Use handrails on stairs and be mindful of uneven surfaces, curbs, and slippery floors. If necessary, consider using a cane or walker for added stability.



3 - Brighten Your Home – Poor lighting can make obstacles harder to see. Use brighter bulbs in living areas, install motion-sensor lights in hallways and stairwells, and place nightlights in bedrooms and bathrooms to reduce the risk of falls at night.



4 - Improve Your Balance – Strength training can help maintain muscle support, reducing the risk of stumbling.



5 - Maintain Your Health – Some medications can cause dizziness or drowsiness, increasing the risk of falls. Review prescriptions with your physicians and schedule regular vision and hearing exams.

A physical therapist can assess your balance, strength, and mobility to create a personalized fall prevention plan. They can also recommend assistive devices, home modifications, and exercises to improve stability.

If you’re concerned about your risk of falling or that of a loved one, ask your primary care or family practice physician for a referral to a physical therapist. To schedule a visit with a physician near you, visit SPPANJ.com or saintpetershcs.com/familyhealthcenter.