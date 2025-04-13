Contests
Tour De Franklin: A Tradition Since 1989

In just a couple of weeks, a 35+ year tradition that benefits the residents of Central Jersey will be take place once again. Now in their 50th year, the Franklin…

Joel Katz
Franklin Food Bank sign reads Tour De Franklin here today in a parking lot

Tour De Franklin sign stands at the 2024 fundraising event

Tangie Jenkins

In just a couple of weeks, a 35+ year tradition that benefits the residents of Central Jersey will be take place once again.

Now in their 50th year, the Franklin Food Bank website reads, “The mission of the Franklin Food Bank is to support the food needs of our local community in an atmosphere of dignity and respect.” They accomplish this goal in many ways, with one of their most important being fundraising.

There are many ways that the Franklin Food Bank acquires the funds to operate, including their annual year-end fundraising event.

Another is The Tour De Franklin, which was established in 1989.  It’s Franklin Food Bank’s largest annual event and a spring tradition in Franklin Township. Every year, as many as 800 cyclists pedal through our neighborhoods to help fight hunger.

Any and all donations you give up to ten days before the event or April 17th will be matched up to ten thousand dollars. If you haven’t been a supporter yet, now is a great time to donate.

Your investment will directly and immediately impact the local community. If you donate any amount right now, it will be doubled to benefit your food-insecure neighbors. This helps ensure that families have access to healthy food and vital resources in an atmosphere of dignity and respect.

Tour De Franklin Details

The Tour De Franklin consists of seven events. They include 62, 40, 25, 10, and 5-mile rides through Franklin Township as well as a 10-mile ride and 1.5-mile walk-or-ride alongside the D&R Canal. The rides are staggered throughout the morning with breakfast, lunch, and snacks provided for everyone.

Last year, the Tour raised over $120,000, directly supporting these efforts to provide access to healthy, nutritious groceries for families in the Franklin Township community, and beyond.

The financial burden for families has not decreased even as inflation has come down recently. Grocery prices are still exceedingly high. And even in New Jersey, a state whose policy focuses on helping struggling families, it is often too expensive for many of our neighbors to handle.

Get more information on how to participate, donate, or volunteer HERE.

Franklin Food BankTour de Franklin
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3.
