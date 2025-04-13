Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day in New Jersey

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 19: A view of an Undeniably Daily grilled cheese during Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival on October 19, 2024 in New York City.

It's Masters weekend, Coachella's first weekend, and we also celebrated Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day (April 12). Yes, it's really a day. Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day is simply a day to enjoy America's number one comfort food. That's exactly what we did. All of the kids were home at the same time, which is rare. So we decided to have a grilled cheese sandwich fest for lunch.

Everyone loves them, and if they don't, they're probably not human. Wait, I take that back, even if you're not human, you probably still love them.

Types of Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Some of the versions of the sandwich included the classic, which is made with white or wheat bread and American cheese.

Then there's the fancy gourmet version which is prepared with artisan bread and high-quality cheese, such as Gouda, Brie, or Feta. Sometimes also includes additional ingredients like roasted vegetables, caramelized onions, or prosciutto.

What if you're a Vegan? Yes, there's one for you with vegan bread and cheese substitutes like vegan cheddar or plant-based cream cheese.

One of my favorites is the Barbeque GC with, of course, barbecue sauce, and grilled chicken or pulled pork covered in cheddar cheese.

Italian bread, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce or pesto make up the Italian GC.

Then there's the breakfast GC with the normal bread and cheese with additional ingredients like bacon, eggs, and/or sausage.

Then, when you're done with the GC main course, it's time for the Dessert GC. Use some sweet bread like brioche or challah, and fill it with Nutella, strawberries, and/or cinnamon sugar.

I have always had a deep and undying love for GC sandwiches. I’ve loved them ever since I was a kid, and my mom would always ask if I wanted her to make me one whenever I was feeling sad or wanted a quick bite.