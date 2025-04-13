Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day in New Jersey

It’s Masters weekend, Coachella’s first weekend, and we also celebrated Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day (April 12). Yes, it’s really a day. Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day is simply a day to…

Joel Katz
Grilled cheese sandwiches sit on a silver tray.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 19: A view of an Undeniably Daily grilled cheese during Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival on October 19, 2024 in New York City.

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

It's Masters weekend, Coachella's first weekend, and we also celebrated Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day (April 12). Yes, it's really a day. Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day is simply a day to enjoy America's number one comfort food. That's exactly what we did. All of the kids were home at the same time, which is rare. So we decided to have a grilled cheese sandwich fest for lunch.

Everyone loves them, and if they don't, they're probably not human. Wait, I take that back, even if you're not human, you probably still love them.

Types of Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Some of the versions of the sandwich included the classic, which is made with white or wheat bread and American cheese.

Then there's the fancy gourmet version which is prepared with artisan bread and high-quality cheese, such as Gouda, Brie, or Feta. Sometimes also includes additional ingredients like roasted vegetables, caramelized onions, or prosciutto.

What if you're a Vegan? Yes, there's one for you with vegan bread and cheese substitutes like vegan cheddar or plant-based cream cheese.

One of my favorites is the Barbeque GC with, of course, barbecue sauce, and grilled chicken or pulled pork covered in cheddar cheese.

Italian bread, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce or pesto make up the Italian GC.

Then there's the breakfast GC with the normal bread and cheese with additional ingredients like bacon, eggs, and/or sausage.

Then, when you're done with the GC main course, it's time for the Dessert GC. Use some sweet bread like brioche or challah, and fill it with Nutella, strawberries, and/or cinnamon sugar.

I have always had a deep and undying love for GC sandwiches. I’ve loved them ever since I was a kid, and my mom would always ask if I wanted her to make me one whenever I was feeling sad or wanted a quick bite.

One day my epitaph will read, “Loving son, husband, father, and grilled cheese enthusiast.”

CheeseLunchLunches
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
Lunch - A hand holds a small salad on a clear plate
Lifestyle2 Simple Ways to Save Lunch Money Every Day at WorkJoel Katz
Tax manila folder labeled Taxes 2024 sits on a computer keyboard.
LifestyleLast Minute Nightmare Tax Scams to AvoidJoel Katz
Man and woman taking a selfie in front of bushkill falls
LifestyleOur Hiking Trip to Bushkill FallsJoel Katz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect